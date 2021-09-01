Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,310 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $374,054 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.