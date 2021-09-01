Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Methode Electronics worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

