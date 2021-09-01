Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,690 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

