Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

