InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
