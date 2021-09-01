InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

