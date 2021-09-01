Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
