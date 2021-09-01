Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.90

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 425831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

