Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.47

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$134.47 and last traded at C$133.86, with a volume of 7334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$128.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

