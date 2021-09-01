China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Up to $45.38

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $47.31. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 1,241 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNP. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

