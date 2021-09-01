Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.20

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.20 and last traded at $204.16, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

