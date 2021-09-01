Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $967.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

