Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 706 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The ODP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

