Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

PBF Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.