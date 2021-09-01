Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

