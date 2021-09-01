Gregory N. Johnson Sells 14,843 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INTU opened at $566.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

