Gregory N. Johnson Sells 14,843 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of INTU opened at $566.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
