Millennium Management LLC Invests $129,000 in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOXWU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

