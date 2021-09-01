International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

