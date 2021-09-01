First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of First Merchants worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

