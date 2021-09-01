Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,781. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

