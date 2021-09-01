Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $395.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.