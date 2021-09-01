Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $3,875,582.63 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77.

Shares of SNOW opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

