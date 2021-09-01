William Thomas Grant III Acquires 230,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.