William Thomas Grant III Acquires 230,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

