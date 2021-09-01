PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PVH by 6,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

