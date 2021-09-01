Morgan Stanley Buys 12,182 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

