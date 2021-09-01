Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 92,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMM stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $576.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

