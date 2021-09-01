Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,616 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Cato were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cato stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

