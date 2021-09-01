Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,217 Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBON. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 142,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

