Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 324.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

SOLO stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

