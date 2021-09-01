Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

