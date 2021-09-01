Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $96,795 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

