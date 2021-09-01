Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $992.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

