Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,118 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEA. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $322.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.