Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.73 ($29.09).

FRA GYC opened at €23.22 ($27.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.32. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

