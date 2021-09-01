Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.75

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Independence by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence by 11.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

