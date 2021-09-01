Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.75

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
About Independence (NYSE:IHC)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
