Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $116.52, with a volume of 16856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.