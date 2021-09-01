Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.00

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $276.00 and last traded at $275.84, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.42.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

