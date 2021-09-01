Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.28

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

