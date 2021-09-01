Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 7,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,793,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 4,713.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 128,528 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

