West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.