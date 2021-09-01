Analyzing Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.70 -$1.27 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aiadvertising.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aiadvertising and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.20%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% PLBY Group N/A 3.07% 1.30%

Summary

PLBY Group beats Aiadvertising on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

