Analyzing Invacare (NYSE:IVC) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $850.69 million 0.35 -$28.28 million ($0.63) -13.43 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.80

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.33% -9.52% -3.08% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invacare and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invacare beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

