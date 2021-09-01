Head-To-Head Contrast: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allianz alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allianz and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 2 8 0 2.64 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Allianz.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 6.08% 10.63% 0.82% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion 0.60 $7.78 billion $2.15 10.89 Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

Allianz beats Ryan Specialty Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.