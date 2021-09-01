Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CCL stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

