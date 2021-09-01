Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

