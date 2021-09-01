Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 4.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $79.00. 9,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,769,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Get Doximity alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.