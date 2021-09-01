Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.