Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 84,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,467,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,578 shares of company stock worth $2,915,783 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

