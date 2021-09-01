Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $43.67. 15,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,114,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.