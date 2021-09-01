Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 223,770 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $19.97.

KRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

