AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.